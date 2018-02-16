Investiture Ceremony held for State Supreme Court Justice David Ishee

Ishee, who is from Gulfport, said he understands the weight of his position. (Photo source: WLOX)

An investiture ceremony was held for State Supreme Court Justice David Ishee Friday.

A large crowd including Gov. Phil Bryant gathered on the Gulf Park Campus of the University of Southern Mississippi to watch Ishee take the oath of office.

Ishee, who is from Gulfport, said he understands the weight of his position.

"Many of our cases with nine of us are decided by a five-four decision," Ishee said. "So, one judges vote is very important in that type of atmosphere. It can change the law that effects literally three million people across the state."

Gov. Bryant appointed Ishee to the post last year.

"He has great experience having been appointed a judge for the first time when he was 29-years old," Bryant said. "He did an outstanding job on the Court of Appeals, so he just seemed to be the perfect candidate for the Mississippi Supreme Court."

Prior to being appointed to the Supreme Court, Ishee served on the Court of Appeals for 13 years.

Gov. Bryant appointed Justice Ishee to the Supreme Court vacancy created by the Governor's appointment of Presiding Justice Jess H. Dickinson as Commissioner of Child Protection Services.

In his early career, Justice Ishee served for six years as a municipal judge in Pascagoula and five years as a municipal judge in Gulfport.

