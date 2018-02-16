Investiture Ceremony held for State Supreme Court Justice David Ishee

A vehicular accident has been reported between Lorraine Cowan Road and John Ross Road.More >>
A vehicular accident has been reported between Lorraine Cowan Road and John Ross Road.More >>
An investiture ceremony was held for State Supreme Court Justice David Ishee Friday.More >>
An investiture ceremony was held for State Supreme Court Justice David Ishee Friday.More >>
Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts Friday.More >>
Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts Friday.More >>
Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.More >>
Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Friday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County. The crash, which claimed the life of one man happened on Highway 43 near Salem Road.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Friday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County. The crash, which claimed the life of one man happened on Highway 43 near Salem Road.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>