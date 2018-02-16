Passenger ejected from vehicle in Gulfport car accident

Police are on the scene and investigating the accident. (Photo source: WLOX)

A vehicular accident has been reported between Lorraine Cowan Road and John Ross Road in Gulfport Friday night. Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt reported a passenger was ejected from the vehicle and several people are injured.

A WLOX reporter on the scene observed multiple people being taken to the hospital from both cars. That reporter also noticed it was a two-car accident, and one of the cars involved hit a light pole.

Police were on the scene and investigating the accident.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.