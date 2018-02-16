Driver thrown from vehicle after crashing into light pole

An accident Friday night in Gulfport left several people injured, including one person who was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a light pole. (Source: WLOX)

Several people are recovering after a truck crashed into a light pole Friday night, throwing one person from the vehicle.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. just north of I-10 near Lorraine and John Ross Roads. Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Several people were seen receiving medical treatment immediately following the accident. Authorities from Gulfport Police, Gulfport Fire, and American Medical Response all assisted with the crash.

