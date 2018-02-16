Driver thrown from vehicle after crashing into light pole - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Driver thrown from vehicle after crashing into light pole

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
An accident Friday night in Gulfport left several people injured, including one person who was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a light pole. (Source: WLOX) An accident Friday night in Gulfport left several people injured, including one person who was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a light pole. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS -

Several people are recovering after a truck crashed into a light pole Friday night, throwing one person from the vehicle.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. just north of I-10 near Lorraine and John Ross Roads. Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Several people were seen receiving medical treatment immediately following the accident. Authorities from Gulfport Police, Gulfport Fire, and American Medical Response all assisted with the crash. 

We will continue to update this story if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

    Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:25 AM EST2018-02-17 16:25:12 GMT
    (Source: File)(Source: File)

    The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.

    More >>

    The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.

    More >>

  • Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi

    Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-02-17 15:56:38 GMT
    Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)

    The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

    More >>

    The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

    More >>

  • Le Cafe Beignet's new location spurs downtown revitalization

    Le Cafe Beignet's new location spurs downtown revitalization

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:38 AM EST2018-02-17 15:38:18 GMT
    The grand opening of La Cafe Beignet's new location in downtown Biloxi is sparking hope that other businesses will follow. (Source: WLOX)The grand opening of La Cafe Beignet's new location in downtown Biloxi is sparking hope that other businesses will follow. (Source: WLOX)

    Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.

    More >>

    Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly