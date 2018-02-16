Ingalls awarded $1.43 billion contract from U.S. Navy

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts Friday.

The U.S. Navy awarded Ingalls a $1.43 billion contract to build LPD 29, the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. Work on the ship has already begun because the Navy awarded Ingalls a pre-procurement contract last summer in anticipation of today’s announcement.

“This contract is further recognition of the confidence the Navy/Marine Corps team has in the great work our shipbuilders are doing in the LPD program,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “This efficient work is proven through our hot production line keeping the work going in the shipyard and through our nationwide network of suppliers. We are excited to build this additional ship and in providing our sailors and Marines with the best amphibious ships in the world.”

Ingalls is also in the running to build a new kind of frigate for the Navy. The shipbuilding site already received a $14 million contract to come up with a conceptual design for a Guided Missile Frigate. Ingalls is competing with four other companies to win the final contract to build the frigate for the Navy.

