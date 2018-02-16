MHP reports fatal crash on Hwy 43 in Pearl River County

Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.More >>
Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts Friday.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Friday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County. The crash, which claimed the life of one man happened on Highway 43 near Salem Road.More >>
Two 17-year-old male students have been arrested and are being held by the Long Beach Police Department for violation of MS Code 97-3-7(1) (a) (iii) Simple Assault- Attempt By Physical Menace to Create Fear.More >>
Your power bill could be going up soon. Mississippi Power filed for a rate increase, which could mean an extra $4.48 on the average customer’s monthly bill.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
