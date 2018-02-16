MHP reports fatal crash on Hwy 43 in Pearl River County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Friday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County. The crash, which claimed the life of one man happened on Highway 43 near Salem Road.

Troopers say upon arriving on the scene, it appeared a 42-year-old female was traveling south on Highway 43 in a 2006 Nissan Altima. According to MHP, the Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto Salem Road and entered the northbound lane. Troopers say the Nissan crashed into the front driver’s side of a 1996 Ford F-150 driven by a 79-year-old white male of Picayune. MHP says after the collision the Ford overturned and came to rest on Highway 43.

MHP says the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver of the Nissan had no reported injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

