Career day brings out the wow factor for elementary students

A rescue paramedic was just one of the many professionals who spoke to kids Friday at Three Rivers Elementary for the school's Career Day. (Source: WLOX)

Students at Three Rivers Elementary in Gulfport may now have a clearer dream of what they want to be when they grow up. The school hosted a career day Friday in the hopes of providing that inspiration to young children.

The event took months of planning, said the school's social worker, adding that it all started by asking the kids which jobs excited them the most.

"Of course, a lot of our students say they want to be NFL players, and those are hard to come by nowadays at school," said Nicole Miller, the school's social worker.

Miller says the speakers came to represent industries of all kinds. From law enforcement to medicine, finance to retail, and even pet grooming, the school invited professionals from various walks of life, knowing that each child's future is different.

"Not everyone is college material and that's okay," said Miller. "Some of our speakers didn't necessarily hold college degrees. Other speakers we had did. So we wanted to show that you can do anything you want. You just have to find what it is you want."

Most of the students said their favorite part of the day was when they got to see a rescue helicopter land on the playground. For the adults who spoke at the event, however, they said the questions the students asked was the best part, even if they were challenging.

"The questions they ask, a lot of them are off the wall questions that make you laugh," said Michael Groce, a flight paramedic. "But you take something away from it just seeing their faces light up."

With stars in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the kids were able to clear image of what their future careers could look like.

"He was helping other people out," said one student about a visiting prosthetist. "Like if they need to get their leg cut off and stuff, I think if he could do something like that, I could do something like that."

The career day event is part of the school's dropout prevention program aimed at keeping children in school until graduation.

