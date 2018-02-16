Two Long Beach High School students arrested after threats of violence

Two 17-year-old male students have been arrested and are being held by the Long Beach Police Department for violation of MS Code 97-3-7(1) (a) (iii) Simple Assault- Attempt By Physical Menace to Create Fear.

The investigation began Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Long Beach Police Department along with the Long Beach School District investigated two separate complaints about possible threats of violence at Long Beach High School.

Police say it was two separate unrelated threats. One incident was made on a social media platform, and the other was something a student said, according to Long Beach police.

Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said, "We appreciate the students who came forward and gave us the information. All threats will be taken as the real deal and investigated thoroughly and prosecuted."

Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith made this statement regarding the incident:

As of 2:45 p.m. today, the Long Beach School District and the Long Beach Police Department are working together to determine the validity of a possible threat of violence at Long Beach High School. The school district and the police department will keep our students, parents and community abreast of any concerns related to this investigation. At this point, there is no evidence of any viable threat.

Both cases have been turned over to the Harrison County Youth Court.

Chief Seal said the parents of the accused were notified and were present.

The cases remain under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.

We’ll keep this story updated as more details become available.

