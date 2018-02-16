4 people arrested in St. Martin hotel robbery

The four suspects are held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court hearing. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff Department)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department charged four Alabama residents with armed robbery after they allegedly held up a man at gunpoint in a St. Martin hotel room. One of the individuals charged is a 15-year-old girl.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday where they found a Gulfport man. Deputies say the man says two men robbed him of his money inside the room, and they began fighting. Jackson County Sheriffs say the victim told deputies he was hit in the head and escaped the attackers by running down the stairs to the front desk where he called for help.

Deputies say the victim told them he went to the hotel to meet a woman he met on social media. According to the report, the victim said once he was in the woman’s room, someone knocked on the door, and the woman allegedly lets the two men the victim says robbed and attacked him inside the room.

Sheriff Ezell says once deputies got inside the room, they found two men identified as Damion Pierre Maddox, 24, and his brother Darius, Michael Maddox, Jr. 25. Both men are from Mobile, AL. Deputies say Shavona Cierra Tunstall, 27, of Mobile and Quinecia Shanice Perryman, 15, of Atmore, AL were also in the room.

The report stated Perryman is being charged as an adult because of the nature of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.The four suspects were being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court hearing.

Bond was set at $200,000 each for the men charged and $ 100,000 each for the woman.



