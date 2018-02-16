Gulfport Job Corps graduates walk across stage in front of packe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Job Corps graduates walk across stage in front of packed house

Sixty students graduated Friday from the Gulfport Job Corps after completing training in their choice of several career fields. (Source: WLOX) Sixty students graduated Friday from the Gulfport Job Corps after completing training in their choice of several career fields. (Source: WLOX)
(WLOX) -

South Mississippi has 60 new graduates thanks to the Gulfport Job Corps Center.

The graduates walked across the stage Friday at the Lyman Community Center in front of a packed house. The ceremony included a commencement address by Gulfport High's ninth-grade principal Dr. Oswago Harper and a video put together by the graduating class.

It's a big move for these graduates, who say they're looking forward to the next chapter.

"I'm taking away the knowledge of CNA," said graduate Kedora Lacey. "You don't want to take care of someone and not care because in the future that could be your parent, your grandparent, your uncle, someone. So I'm taking the knowledge and the ability to do CNA work."

Students are walking away with licenses in medical administrative assistant, certified nursing assistant, and electrical.

The Gulfport Job Corps Center offers no-cost academic education and career technical training.

Congratulations to the graduates.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

