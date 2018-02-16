Biloxi woman pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin

Police say on April 19, 2016 Kisling sold an ounce of heroin to a confidential source in the Ocean Springs Walmart parking lot. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail)

Robyn Paige Kisling, 45, of Biloxi pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin Thursday before a judge.

Police say on April 19, 2016, Kisling sold an ounce of heroin to a confidential source in the Ocean Springs Walmart parking lot.

A judge will sentence Kisling May 17, 2018. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.

