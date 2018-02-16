Biloxi woman pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi woman pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Police say on April 19, 2016 Kisling sold an ounce of heroin to a confidential source in the Ocean Springs Walmart parking lot. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail) Police say on April 19, 2016 Kisling sold an ounce of heroin to a confidential source in the Ocean Springs Walmart parking lot. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Robyn Paige Kisling, 45, of Biloxi pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin Thursday before a judge.

Police say on April 19, 2016, Kisling sold an ounce of heroin to a confidential source in the Ocean Springs Walmart parking lot.

A judge will sentence Kisling May 17, 2018. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Two Long Beach High School students arrested after threats of violence

    Two Long Beach High School students arrested after threats of violence

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-17 00:02:26 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    Two 17-year-old male students have been arrested and are being held by the Long Beach Police Department for violation of MS Code 97-3-7(1) (a) (iii) Simple Assault- Attempt By Physical Menace to Create Fear. 

    More >>

    Two 17-year-old male students have been arrested and are being held by the Long Beach Police Department for violation of MS Code 97-3-7(1) (a) (iii) Simple Assault- Attempt By Physical Menace to Create Fear. 

    More >>

  • Mississippi Power files for rate increase

    Mississippi Power files for rate increase

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-02-16 23:49:54 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    Your power bill could be going up soon. Mississippi Power filed for a rate increase, which could mean an extra $4.48 on the average customer’s monthly bill.

    More >>

    Your power bill could be going up soon. Mississippi Power filed for a rate increase, which could mean an extra $4.48 on the average customer’s monthly bill.

    More >>

  • Pearlington man dead in overnight crash identified

    Pearlington man dead in overnight crash identified

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:27 PM EST2018-02-16 23:27:35 GMT
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)

    The victim of the Pearlington man who died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville has been identified as David Charles Rockwell.

    More >>

    The victim of the Pearlington man who died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville has been identified as David Charles Rockwell.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly