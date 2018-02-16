WLOX tower repairs may affect signal

While you watch WLOX over the next few weeks, you’ll likely see our picture periodically freeze or break up. We want to explain why. The tower we use to broadcast our signal is going through routine maintenance. And while work crews climb up and down the tower, we have to lower our signal strength. The safety precaution causes our TV picture to pixelate and sometimes disappear.

As soon as crews get off the tower each day, we’ll turn our signal back to full strength and the picture on your TV will be crystal clear. You can expect to see this periodic interruption in the late morning and early afternoon for the next several weeks. We apologize for the minor inconvenience and we appreciate your patience.

