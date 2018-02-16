New playground equipment for children with disabilities coming to Ocean Springs

The grant supports both NRPA and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million kids and families with greater access to play. (Photo source: Disability Connection)

New playground equipment is being added to the Little Children’s Park in Ocean Springs to ensure kids and adults with and without disabilities are included in playground activities.

Janie O’Keefe, Director of Disability Connection, says “The City is working with us to install 4 new pieces of accessible equipment so that children with and without disabilities, and especially those in wheelchairs, can play together.”

Disability Connection is hosting a community playground build Friday, March 9th at Little Children’s Park on Washington Avenue and Calhoun Road.

The City of Ocean Springs received a $30,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and the Walt Disney Company. The grant supports both NRPA and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million kids and families with greater access to play.

Organizations and individuals who would like to be a part of this community project can register through Disability Connection in the Ocean Springs City Hall, call 228-870-7775, or email.

