New playground equipment for children with disabilities coming to Ocean Springs

A Gulfport woman who was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle has been identified.More >>
Robyn Paige Kisling, 45, of Biloxi pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin Thursday before a judge.More >>
New playground equipment is being added to the Little Children’s Park in Ocean Springs to ensure kids and adults with and without disabilities are included in playground activities.More >>
While you watch WLOX over the next few weeks, you’ll likely see our picture periodically freeze or break up. We want to explain why.More >>
On most days you'll find Ruby Lee Smith in the kitchen of her small Poplarville home, cooking for others. Not because she has to because she wants to.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
