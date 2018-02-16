Pollen popping due to winter warmth

For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.More >>
For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.More >>
The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.More >>
The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.More >>
Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.More >>
Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.More >>
Last weekend, Mother Nature rained on our Mardi Gras parades. This weekend, she is taking mercy on the children, but not everyone.More >>
Last weekend, Mother Nature rained on our Mardi Gras parades. This weekend, she is taking mercy on the children, but not everyone.More >>
As the entire moon passes through earth's shadow, South Mississippi should be able to view a partial lunar eclipse for about one hour on Wednesday morning, weather permitting.More >>
As the entire moon passes through earth's shadow, South Mississippi should be able to view a partial lunar eclipse for about one hour on Wednesday morning, weather permitting.More >>