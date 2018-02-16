Pollen popping due to winter warmth - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pollen popping due to winter warmth

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Signs of spring already with this lovely bloom in South MS. Signs of spring already with this lovely bloom in South MS.
Even though it's still officially winter, pollen counts are increasing in our region this week. Even though it's still officially winter, pollen counts are increasing in our region this week.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Unseasonably warm weather and generally rain-free conditions have lead to increased pollen grains in the air across our region.

The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.

Viewers from across South Mississippi shared photos of visible pollen collecting on surfaces this week:

"An exceptionally warmer than normal weather pattern began earlier this week around Mardi Gras Day," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This quick warm up has sped up the pollen producing process that plants typically undergo weeks if not months later, closer to the official start of spring in March."

"Allergy sufferers that feel sneezy and sniffly may find relief next week when we have a better chance for rain," Williams said.

The elevated pollen level is expected to persist through Tuesday. But, higher rain chances around next Wednesday may pollen alleviate issues for our region, according to a Friday forecast.

How are the rain chances looking for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Record-setting heat as a cold front nears

    Record-setting heat as a cold front nears

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:24 PM EST2018-02-16 17:24:58 GMT
    Cold front approaching the coast on Friday. Before it arrives, warm temperatures will likely break records in South Mississippi.Cold front approaching the coast on Friday. Before it arrives, warm temperatures will likely break records in South Mississippi.

    For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.

    More >>

    For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.

    More >>

  • Pollen popping due to winter warmth

    Pollen popping due to winter warmth

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-02-16 17:21:10 GMT
    Signs of spring already with this lovely bloom in South MS.Signs of spring already with this lovely bloom in South MS.

    The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.

    More >>

    The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.

    More >>

  • Cold front brings strong storms and quick cooling

    Cold front brings strong storms and quick cooling

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-02-07 14:51:24 GMT
    Strong storms could move into the WLOX area on Wednesday.Strong storms could move into the WLOX area on Wednesday.

    Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.

    More >>

    Strong storms will be possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. And then temperatures quickly cool heading into the evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly