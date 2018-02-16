Pollen popping due to winter warmth

Even though it's still officially winter, pollen counts are increasing in our region this week.

Signs of spring already with this lovely bloom in South MS.

Unseasonably warm weather and generally rain-free conditions have lead to increased pollen grains in the air across our region.

The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.

Viewers from across South Mississippi shared photos of visible pollen collecting on surfaces this week:

Pollen collecting on cars in South Mississippi this week (?? Kari O., Melissa H.) #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/FRnFpTiGdU — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) February 16, 2018

"An exceptionally warmer than normal weather pattern began earlier this week around Mardi Gras Day," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This quick warm up has sped up the pollen producing process that plants typically undergo weeks if not months later, closer to the official start of spring in March."

"Allergy sufferers that feel sneezy and sniffly may find relief next week when we have a better chance for rain," Williams said.

The elevated pollen level is expected to persist through Tuesday. But, higher rain chances around next Wednesday may pollen alleviate issues for our region, according to a Friday forecast.

How are the rain chances looking for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.