MBI investigating hanging death in Scott County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is joining the investigation into the death of a man found hanging from a tree last week.

The victim was found February 8 after the Scott County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the body. So far, he has not been identified and is only described as a 21-year-old black man.

Deputies began their investigation, then four days later called in MBI to assist.

"This is an ongoing investigation," said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher. "All evidence is being considered and at this time, no conclusions have been reached."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.