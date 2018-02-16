MBI investigating hanging death in Scott County

Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is joining the investigation into the death of a man found hanging from a tree last week.More >>
For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.More >>
Mississippi is being recognized for improvements in reading scores for fourth graders. Governor Phil Bryant made the announcement via Twitter Thursday night.More >>
A Pearlington man died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville. The deadly accident was on the eastbound side of Highway 90. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says a 61-year-old driver crossed Highway 90's center line and slammed into an oncoming vehicle. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
