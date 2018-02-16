Rumors of a gun at Moss Point High found to be false

Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.

On Thursday, rumors began spreading through the school that a student was seen with a gun. By Friday morning, those rumors reached school officials, who immediately called in authorities to investigate.

The police department's patrol division and the district's school resource officers searched the entire school, which resulted in students being placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning.

Ashley told WLOX that it was a false report and that no gun was found on the grounds of the school. After questioning students, Ashley said they do not believe that anyone actually saw a student with a gun and that the rumor was completely unfounded.

