Rumors of a gun at Moss Point High found to be false - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rumors of a gun at Moss Point High found to be false

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
(Source: File) (Source: File)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.

On Thursday, rumors began spreading through the school that a student was seen with a gun. By Friday morning, those rumors reached school officials, who immediately called in authorities to investigate.

The police department's patrol division and the district's school resource officers searched the entire school, which resulted in students being placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning. 

Ashley told WLOX that it was a false report and that no gun was found on the grounds of the school. After questioning students, Ashley said they do not believe that anyone actually saw a student with a gun and that the rumor was completely unfounded. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Rumors of a gun at Moss Point High found to be false

    Rumors of a gun at Moss Point High found to be false

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-02-16 16:12:23 GMT
    (Source: File)(Source: File)

    Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.

    More >>

    Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.

    More >>

  • MBI investigating hanging death in Scott County

    MBI investigating hanging death in Scott County

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:03 AM EST2018-02-16 16:03:11 GMT
    Photo source: WLOX NewsPhoto source: WLOX News

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is joining the investigation into the death of a man found hanging from a tree last week. 

    More >>

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is joining the investigation into the death of a man found hanging from a tree last week. 

    More >>

  • Record-setting heat as a cold front nears

    Record-setting heat as a cold front nears

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-02-16 16:02:32 GMT
    Cold front approaching the coast on Friday. Before it arrives, warm temperatures will likely break records in South Mississippi.Cold front approaching the coast on Friday. Before it arrives, warm temperatures will likely break records in South Mississippi.

    For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.

    More >>

    For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly