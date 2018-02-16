Record-setting heat as a cold front nears

Even with a possible slight cool down over the weekend, temperatures will still be way warmer than your typical February fare.

Warmest February 15th on record for at least three locations yesterday. Temperatures soared into the upper 70s and lower 80s in Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Wiggins.

Cold front approaching the coast on Friday. Before it arrives, warm temperatures will likely break records in South Mississippi.

Record-setting warmth took hold of the Southeast on Thursday. And it will likely happen again on Friday as a cold front approaches the Gulf Coast.

On Thursday, Gulfport warmed to 79 degrees, absolutely shattering their previous record of 73 degrees set back in 2003. It was their warmest February 15th on record.

For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.

"Typically, in mid-February, temperatures are only supposed to warm to the lower 60s," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "So, this is exceptionally warmer than normal."

Overall, this is Gulfport's third warmest February so far, only beaten by 1999 and 2017. Temperature records at the Gulfport airport only date back to 1999.

A cold front moving through north Mississippi on Friday morning is headed for the coast.

"The farther south that front gets, the weaker it will become," Williams said. "So, I don't expect a significant cool down for South Mississippi."

Afternoon temperatures may only drop down to the lower 70s this weekend, according to a Friday forecast. And then, more warming is expected heading into next week with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 70s.

