Pearlington man dies in overnight crash

A Pearlington man died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville. The deadly accident was on the eastbound side of Highway 90.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says a 61-year-old driver crossed Highway 90's center line and slammed into an oncoming vehicle. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Medics rushed the driver of the other car to Memorial Hospital. Troopers say that driver had serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The accident was at 3:40 Friday morning in Hancock County. Identities of the two drivers in the accident haven't been released yet. The crash remains under investigation.

