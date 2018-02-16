Pearlington man dead in overnight crash identified

Two 17-year-old male students have been arrested and are being held by the Long Beach Police Department for violation of MS Code 97-3-7(1) (a) (iii) Simple Assault- Attempt By Physical Menace to Create Fear.More >>
Your power bill could be going up soon. Mississippi Power filed for a rate increase, which could mean an extra $4.48 on the average customer’s monthly bill.More >>
The victim of the Pearlington man who died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville has been identified as David Charles Rockwell.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department charged four Alabama residents with armed robbery after they allegedly held up a man at gunpoint in a St. Martin hotel room.More >>
A Gulfport woman who was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle has been identified.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
