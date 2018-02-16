Pearlington man dead in overnight crash identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pearlington man dead in overnight crash identified

(Photo Source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The victim of the Pearlington man who died early Friday morning after a head-on crash near Port Bienville has been identified as David Charles Rockwell. The deadly accident was on the eastbound side of Highway 90.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says Rockwell crossed Highway 90's center line and slammed into an oncoming vehicle. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Medics rushed the driver of the other car to Memorial Hospital. Troopers say that driver had serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The accident was at 3:40 Friday morning in Hancock County.The crash remains under investigation.

