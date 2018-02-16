Police: Pedestrian killed on HWY 49

Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident right now. It happened on Highway 49 just north of Landon Road. Police report a pedestrian was killed around 5 a.m.More >>
The government's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has made way for big news at Huntington Ingalls Industries.
The anti-bullying message was loud and clear at Kreole Elementary School.
When she saw two women who appeared to need assistance, a Biloxi Police Officer stepped up, and helped the visitors get through a difficult situation.
Thursday night, Gautier High School Principal Al Sparkman sent a phone message to parents of Gautier High School about a reportedly threatening statement made by a student while at the school.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
