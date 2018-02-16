Police: Pedestrian killed on HWY 49

Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident. It happened Friday morning on Highway 49 just north of Landon Road. Police report a pedestrian was killed around 5 a.m.

Units are on scene of a traffic fatality involving an adult pedestrian at Hwy 49 and Landon Rd. Northbound lanes are closed. Accident reconstruction/investigation underway. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) February 16, 2018

We've confirmed the victim was a woman. The identity has not been released yet.

HARCO coroner tells me the victim was a female pedestrian. Working to identify now. pic.twitter.com/Bdk9tqR8Mq — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) February 16, 2018

The northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a half while police did a reconstruction of the accident. Traffic is now open.

No other details have been at released at this time. We'll keep you updated.

