Police: Pedestrian killed on HWY 49

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. (Photo Source: WLOX) Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident. It happened Friday morning on Highway 49 just north of Landon Road. Police report a pedestrian was killed around 5 a.m.

We've confirmed the victim was a woman. The identity has not been released yet.

The northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a half while police did a reconstruction of the accident. Traffic is now open.

No other details have been at released at this time. We'll keep you updated.

