Gulfport woman identified as the pedestrian killed on Hwy. 49

A Gulfport woman who was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle has been identified.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Sophia Evans, 44 of Gulfport, was killed around 5 a.m. on Highway 49 just north of Landon Road.

Units are on scene of a traffic fatality involving an adult pedestrian at Hwy 49 and Landon Rd. Northbound lanes are closed. Accident reconstruction/investigation underway. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) February 16, 2018

The northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a half while police did a reconstruction of the accident.

