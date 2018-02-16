Gulfport woman identified as the pedestrian killed on Hwy. 49 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman identified as the pedestrian killed on Hwy. 49

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. (Photo Source: WLOX) Gulfport police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport woman who was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle has been identified.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Sophia Evans, 44 of Gulfport, was killed around 5 a.m. on Highway 49 just north of Landon Road.

The northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a half while police did a reconstruction of the accident. 

No other details have been at released at this time. We'll keep you updated.

