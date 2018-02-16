Bay High boys, Pass Christian girls advance in Region 8-4A Tournaments

Despite trailing by 13 in the first half, Bay High (18-10) managed to edge out Moss Point 41-36 thanks in large part to senior guard Jaylan Wilson. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the Region 8-4A Tournament Championship where they will face home-standing Pass Christian.

Also in the Pass, the Lady Pirates scored early and often against Bay High, leading by as much as 31 en route to their 54-27 win. Pass Christian now advances to the Girls' 8-4A Tournament Championship.

Other scores from Thursday:

West Harrison boys 47

Gautier 41 (Final / OT)

Picayune boys 59

North Pike 49 (Final / 2OT)

North Forrest boys 49

St. Patrick 38



Stone girls 32

Long Beach 27



Pearl River Central girls 34

Picayune 24



Collins girls 60

St. Patrick 40

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.