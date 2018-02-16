Bay High boys, Pass Christian girls advance in Region 8-4A Tourn - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay High boys, Pass Christian girls advance in Region 8-4A Tournaments

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Despite trailing by 13 in the first half, Bay High (18-10) managed to edge out Moss Point 41-36 thanks in large part to senior guard Jaylan Wilson. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the Region 8-4A Tournament Championship where they will face home-standing Pass Christian. 

Also in the Pass, the Lady Pirates scored early and often against Bay High, leading by as much as 31 en route to their 54-27 win. Pass Christian now advances to the Girls' 8-4A Tournament Championship. 

Other scores from Thursday: 

West Harrison boys 47
Gautier 41 (Final / OT)

Picayune boys 59
North Pike 49 (Final / 2OT)

North Forrest boys 49
St. Patrick 38

Stone girls 32
Long Beach 27

Pearl River Central girls 34
Picayune 24

Collins girls 60
St. Patrick 40

