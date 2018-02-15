Parents outraged after not being told a gun was brought to middle school

On most days you'll find Ruby Lee Smith in the kitchen of her small Poplarville home, cooking for others. Not because she has to because she wants to.More >>
For Friday, expect South Mississippi's temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will likely lead to another round of new daily records on the thermometer.More >>
The pollen outlook for South Mississippi through next Tuesday is medium to high. This means that pollen amounts will be enough to cause symptoms for some. Those prone to pollen allergies are likely to feel some effects.More >>
Students at Kreole Elementary in Moss Point got a lesson on bullying Thursday from a powerful motivational speaker. It's a message the school district said they felt was more important than ever right now following a recent string of violence in the city, as well as Wednesday's mass school shooting in Florida.More >>
Rumors of a student with a gun at Moss Point High School are not true. That's according to acting police chief Brandon Ashley.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
The FBI says no federal murder charge has been filed against the man accused of abducting a Johns Island child earlier this week.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
