Biloxi police officer helps visitors caught in parade traffic

When she saw two women who appeared to need assistance, a Biloxi Police Officer stepped up, and helped the visitors get through a difficult situation.More >>
Thursday night, Gautier High School Principal Al Sparkman sent a phone message to parents of Gautier High School about a reportedly threatening statement made by a student while at the school.More >>
The government's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has made way for big news at Huntington Ingalls Industries.More >>
MDOT says the train accident reported on Highway 90 near Highway 49 has been cleared.More >>
The anti-bullying message was loud and clear at Kreole Elementary School.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Message flew between parents and students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>
