Gautier High School Principal says student allegedly made threatening statement

Thursday night, Gautier High School Principal Al Sparkman sent a phone message to parents of Gautier High School about a reportedly threatening statement made by a student while at the school. However, the principal says the school was not aware of the alleged statement until after school hours.The message began going at 8:20 p.m.

Today, while at school, a student allegedly made a threatening statement to classmates. The school was not made aware of the alleged threatening statement until after school this evening. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District Police Department and the Gautier Police Department have worked quickly to investigate the alleged threat and have conducted interviews with all parties involved,” said Principal Sparkman. “Appropriate action has been taken by the police department and the school district regarding the alleged threat. The school will be in session tomorrow as usual. I wanted to remind you this evening that we take all threats seriously and that keeping our students and staff safe while at school and school events is our number one priority. Parents, please take the time to have a conversation with your students about the seriousness of making threats and the importance of immediately reporting to school staff members any threats made against students or school staff members. If we work together as a Gator family, we can better ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of our school and school district. Thank you for your attention.