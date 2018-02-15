Train accident on Hwy. 90, traffic blocked

The mini van that collided with a train on Hwy. 90 (Photo Source: WLOX)

A train accident has been reported on Highway 90 near Highway 49.

A train reportedly collided with a minivan. Traffic in the area is backed up. MDOT reports all lanes going westbound are blocked and that police are on the scene directing traffic.

Officials say no injuries were sustained.

