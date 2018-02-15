Train accident on Hwy. 90 cleared

The mini van that collided with a train on Hwy. 90 (Photo Source: WLOX)

MDOT says the train accident reported on Highway 90 near Highway 49 has been cleared.

A train reportedly collided with a minivan. Traffic in the area was backed up. MDOT reported all lanes going westbound were blocked and that police were on the scene directing traffic.

Officials say no injuries were sustained.

