Gulfport Admirals are a win away from reaching the top of the Class 6A Soccer mountain

2010 was the last year Gulfport claimed the Class 6A boys State Soccer championship. The 3rd ranked Admirals are on the verge of ending that championship drought when they battle top-ranked Madison Central 6 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Brandon High School.

This was the reaction by Gulfport head coach Henrik Madsen and his players when the final second ticked off the clock, propelling the Admirals to the Class 6A State Title game. Gulfport defeated Oak Grove 2-0 to claim the South State championship.

Coach Madsen said, "We're definitely playing some real good soccer at the right part of the season and they worked hard since August. This was their goal from the beginning."

Sophomore Durron Meyers leads the Admirals with 11 goals and played a major role in the win over Oak Grove. Senior Christopher Bruni is a quick-footed attacker who gives defenders fits. He says last years quick playoff exit provided incentive for the Admirals.

Bruni said, "We've wanted it ever since getting the tragic upset in the first-round last year. This is the best team Gulfport has had in awhile, the best season."

Bruni says coach Madsen taught them how to strategically control the ball, giving Gulfport a huge edge over the opposition.

"Advantage we have over them, we like to possess and move the ball and build a play, has really benefited us a lot this year,"stated Bruni.

The Admirals defeated No. 1 ranked Madison Central 2-0 on January 5.

