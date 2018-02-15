Suspects of car robbery string in parts of Biloxi still at large

Biloxi police are searching for the suspects involved with multiple car robberies at the 1800 block of Beach Blvd.

On Feb. 11, officers received numerous complaints of vehicles being broken into at Big Play Entertainment Center in Biloxi, as well as nearby areas.

The two suspects are believed to be African-American men. Images from video surveillance shows what is believed to be a newer model dark-colored Lincoln MKZ driving to several other vehicles.

Victims report missing many personal items from their cars.

Footage also shows the driver exiting the vehicle each time as he forces entry, causing damage to each of the victim’s vehicles to gain entry.

Later that night, the same suspects and vehicle were spotted near the Applebee's in the 900 Block of Cedar Lake Rd., burglarizing another vehicle, according to Maj. Chris DeBack.

Officials note that the suspects may be responsible for at least ten vehicle burglaries that night.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the identity of the subjects is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

