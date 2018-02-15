St. Martin students get high-tech lesson on Navy careers

The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been sentenced to death.More >>
Biloxi police are searching for the suspects involved with multiple car robberies at the 1800 block of Beach Blvd.More >>
High tech equipment gave students at St. Martin High a look at what a career in the Navy could look like. The students got to use virtual reality Thursday when the U.S. Navy visited the school.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that a student at Hancock Middle School did bring a gun to school last month after numerous rumors spread throughout the community recently.More >>
Big improvements have been made to the youth ball fields in Saucier, including more places to park and more safety features.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
