Gulfport, St. Stanislaus soccer squads advance to State Champion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport, St. Stanislaus soccer squads advance to State Championships

The Gulfport boys soccer team celebrates after clinching the 2018 Class 6A South State Championship Game (WLOX Sports)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Despite falling behind 1-0 early in the first half, St. Stanislaus rallied to beat Pass Christian 3-2 to clinch the 2018 Class 4A South State Championship. The Rock-A-Chaws will face Armory at Brandon High School on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Class 4A State Championship.

Over at the Herb, Gulfport clinched their seventh-straight shutout victory by beating Oak Grove 2-0 to win the 2018 Class 6A South State Championship. 

"We just stuck to it and worked hard all season to go to state," Gulfport sophomore Durron Meyers said. "We knew we were the better team. We had to work like it. We had to work hard and finish it out."

"(It was a) tough first half," Gulfport sophomore Gannon Key said. "But we definitely finished in the second half and got it done."

The Admirals will square off against Madison Central this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland for the Class 6A State Championship. 

