Dinner cruise on the Betsy Ann brings romance to couples on Valentine's

Romance was certainly in the air for many people celebrating Valentine's Day in Biloxi on board the newly opened Riverboat Betsy Ann Wednesday. With this being the first Valentine's Day since the paddle boat opened, couples from across the Coast were eager to spend a romantic night cruising around the Mississippi Sound.

"This outing is totally new to me," said Marqueshia Lewis of Ocean Springs. "I've never been on a dinner cruise but I love water and I love boats."



Lewis says her boyfriend William Barker surprised her with tickets for this sold out cruise.



"I saw it on the news when they first started it up," said Barker. "I said let me see if they'll do a Valentines Day cruise. As soon as I heard about it, I booked it quick."

Capt. Michael White says he's ecstatic to get his riverboat business up and running, which has only been open about three weeks.



"This morning, I woke up at 4 a.m. and I was ready to come to the boat," said White.

White offered a selection of menu choices for the romantic cruise, including beef tips, shrimp and grits, sides and desserts. He said he also is working on other specials and events for the near future.



"One, we'll do in the springtime when it starts to warm up is real hibachi cooking upstairs," said White. "We'll have a local chef and a portable hibachi. We'll put it on the upper deck. (The chef) says he can feed about 50 people on a two- to three-hour trip."

For Valentine's Day, White took his guests on a coastal tour, from Back Bay Biloxi into the Mississippi Sound.

White says the Betsy Ann offers field trips, private charters, historical and ecological tours and sunset cruises!

