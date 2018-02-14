Harrison Co. Explorers put skills to test in national competition

Post 327 returned to the Gulf Coast from their very first national competition. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Explorers are celebrating a successful run at their first national competition last week.

Explorer Post 327 attended the 2018 BSA Winterfest in Gatlinburg, TN on Feb. 9-10, and placed in the top 10 in three of the categories. This was the first time the Harrison County Explorers attended this or any other competition of this caliber.

The team that traveled consisted of Explorer Sergeant Armond Lett, Explorers Debra Leach, James Harrier, Christopher Swinford, Jeremiah Phillips and Natali Plouffe.

Chaperoning the trip was by Sergeant Luther Leach, Deputy Michael Williams and Deputy Kristy Rushing.

Events during the competition were based on real-life scenarios that law enforcement officers would face. The students were judged on categories including traffic stops, interview and interrogation, tactical fitness, written examinations, crime scene investigation, drug identification, and uniform inspection. '

By working with local law enforcement agencies, the Explorer program is open to young men and women who are interested in a career in law enforcement or a related criminal justice field. For more information, visit https://www.exploring.org/law-enforcement.