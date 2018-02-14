Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of disappearance

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary. On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.More >>
It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary. On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.More >>
Mississippi oyster fishermen can participate in a bag dredge exchange program through the state Department of Marine Resources.More >>
Mississippi oyster fishermen can participate in a bag dredge exchange program through the state Department of Marine Resources.More >>
The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.More >>
The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.More >>
Work is underway to get Ship Island ready for spring visitors after Hurricane Nate damaged the ferry pier last fall.More >>
Work is underway to get Ship Island ready for spring visitors after Hurricane Nate damaged the ferry pier last fall.More >>
Vancleave has grown significantly in the past decade, with new businesses and residents moving in. All of that growth comes with its own set of issues, however. One of the big issues is the increase in crime the area has seen. But local authorities hope to fix that soon.More >>
Vancleave has grown significantly in the past decade, with new businesses and residents moving in. All of that growth comes with its own set of issues, however. One of the big issues is the increase in crime the area has seen. But local authorities hope to fix that soon.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.More >>
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.More >>
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.More >>
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.More >>
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>