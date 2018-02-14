Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of disappearance

Capt. Shannon Broom holds the original report of the disappearance of sailor Ronald Duck Jr. (Photo source: WLOX)

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary.

On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.

Law enforcement officials haven’t given up on the case.

One, because they want closure for the family, and two, there still could be a possible murderer on the loose.

The disappearance originally was reported to the Pascagoula Police Department.

“Since then, the case has had many different agencies working on it,” said Capt. Shannon Broom with the Pascagoula Police Department. “Many different investigators.”

Now, on the anniversary of his disappearance, NCIS, Pascagoula Police and Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers are reviving the cold case.

Capt. Broom is among those trying to find closure.

“We have some leads we’re following up on, and our forensic technology has really advanced in the past 23 years.”

Duck, who was a United States Navy Electronics Technician, was last seen 23 years ago at the Navy Homeport just 50 yards away from his ship.

“What we’re hoping to do is to refresh some people's memories or mind, and get some folks to come forward with some information. ... We may possibly have a murderer walking loose along the Gulf Coast here somewhere.”

As in with the 23 other cold cases the department is handling, information is hard to come by.

“As time goes on, some people retire, find other jobs. So, it gets kind of frustrating,” Broom said. “And you also have to work the current crimes and cases as come in.”

Officials said that Duck was afraid for his life having testified against a sailor who was given a less than honorable discharge for drug use.

He left behind a pregnant wife who gave birth soon after he went missing.

“The daughter in this particular case wasn’t born until six weeks after her father went missing,” Broom said. “So, she’s never seen or known her father and, so, I think that weighs heavy on her.”

If you have any information, contact the Pascagoula Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

