Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of d - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of disappearance

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Capt. Shannon Broom holds the original report of the disappearance of sailor Ronald Duck Jr. (Photo source: WLOX) Capt. Shannon Broom holds the original report of the disappearance of sailor Ronald Duck Jr. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary.

On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.

Law enforcement officials haven’t given up on the case.

One, because they want closure for the family, and two, there still could be a possible murderer on the loose.

The disappearance originally was reported to the Pascagoula Police Department.

“Since then, the case has had many different agencies working on it,” said Capt. Shannon Broom with the Pascagoula Police Department. “Many different investigators.”

Now, on the anniversary of his disappearance, NCIS, Pascagoula Police and Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers are reviving the cold case.

Capt. Broom is among those trying to find closure.

“We have some leads we’re following up on, and our forensic technology has really advanced in the past 23 years.”

Duck, who was a United States Navy Electronics Technician, was last seen 23 years ago at the Navy Homeport just 50 yards away from his ship.

“What we’re hoping to do is to refresh some people's memories or mind, and get some folks to come forward with some information. ... We may possibly have a murderer walking loose along the Gulf Coast here somewhere.”

As in with the 23 other cold cases the department is handling, information is hard to come by.

“As time goes on, some people retire, find other jobs. So, it gets kind of frustrating,” Broom said. “And you also have to work the current crimes and cases as come in.”

Officials said that Duck was afraid for his life having testified against a sailor who was given a less than honorable discharge for drug use.

He left behind a pregnant wife who gave birth soon after he went missing.

“The daughter in this particular case wasn’t born until six weeks after her father went missing,” Broom said. “So, she’s never seen or known her father and, so, I think that weighs heavy on her.”

If you have any information, contact the Pascagoula Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of disappearance

    Officials revive case of missing sailor on 23rd anniversary of disappearance

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-02-15 00:07:27 GMT
    Capt. Shannon Broom holds the original report of the disappearance of sailor Ronald Duck Jr. (Photo source: WLOX)Capt. Shannon Broom holds the original report of the disappearance of sailor Ronald Duck Jr. (Photo source: WLOX)

    It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary. On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.

    More >>

    It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary. On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.

    More >>

  • MDMR offers bag dredge exchange program for oyster fisherman at no cost

    MDMR offers bag dredge exchange program for oyster fisherman at no cost

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-14 23:33:06 GMT

    Mississippi oyster fishermen can participate in a bag dredge exchange program through the state Department of Marine Resources. 

    More >>

    Mississippi oyster fishermen can participate in a bag dredge exchange program through the state Department of Marine Resources. 

    More >>

  • Ole Miss releases appeal submitted to NCAA Committee on Infractions

    Ole Miss releases appeal submitted to NCAA Committee on Infractions

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-02-14 23:26:34 GMT
    WLBT archivesWLBT archives

    The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.

    More >>

    The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly