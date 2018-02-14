Desirae Duncan is a native of Kentucky and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky with a degree in journalism. Before coming to WLOX, she was a multimedia journalist at WALB in Albany, GA, and started at WAVE in Louisville, KY as a news content specialist and digital content producer.

Desirae’s start in news was in middle school, where she was known for waking up the school every morning with an enthusiastic "Good morning, Bluegrass! I'm Desirae Duncan - your weathergirl!" She hopes to bring that same enthusiasm to her reporting in South Mississippi.

When she’s not on air, she’s spending time with her rescue dog, Winn Dixie, traveling, shopping or cheering on her Kentucky Wildcats.

If you'd like to send her a story idea, you can email her at desiraeduncan@wlox.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @DesiraeWLOX.