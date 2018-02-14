More visible law enforcement coming soon to Vancleave

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it's also a sad anniversary. On Valentine’s Day 1995, a Navy Sailor Ronald Duck Junior went missing from his homeport in Pascagoula.More >>
Mississippi oyster fishermen can participate in a bag dredge exchange program through the state Department of Marine Resources.More >>
The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.More >>
Work is underway to get Ship Island ready for spring visitors after Hurricane Nate damaged the ferry pier last fall.More >>
Vancleave has grown significantly in the past decade, with new businesses and residents moving in. All of that growth comes with its own set of issues, however. One of the big issues is the increase in crime the area has seen. But local authorities hope to fix that soon.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
