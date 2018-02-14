Long Beach florist stays busy on Valentine's Day

Florists were swamped with hundreds of orders on Valentine's Day, but many enjoy the rush of business. (Source: WLOX)

Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for florists like those at Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach.

As the saying goes, "love makes the world go 'round", and it also keeps business going on the romantic holiday.

Employees were swamped with hundreds of orders on the day of romance.

"It's kind of fun. You know, the craziness of it, and everybody coming in and working together. We do look forward to it, but we also kind of dread it at the same time," said owner, Kathleen Kozlowski. "Everybody writing sweet cards, to give to their loved ones and excited about doing something sweet."

Tim Salonica came in to purchase a bouqet of roses and put a smile on his girlfriend's face. "She'll like it. Its a beautiful arrangement, beautiful flowers and I'm sure it'll make her day," he said.

"I think it's about making the people we care about feel special," said Kozlowski.

To make that possible, it takes all hands on deck to deliver more than 150 orders to homes and businesses along the coast.

"We usually work with one driver. Today, we're working with seven. We definitely hire in friends, family, friends of family, friends of friends [who] definitely come in and deliver," said Kozlowski.

William Harrison is a Military Federal Technician, but on Wednesday, he was he was a delivery driver. It was a busy day for him, but worth it.

"I actually got to deliver a set to my mom. She cried," he said.

