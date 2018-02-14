Taren Reed joins the WLOX News Now team from across the state line in Mobile. You can catch Taren reporting on stories that matter to you most throughout the community.

Taren started her career in Mobile at the Fox affiliate. After graduating from the University of South Alabama with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications, she moved to Jacksonville, FL, where her passion for news continued. She was also able to dive head first into the digital world and helped create her station’s online presence.

Taren then moved home and worked in the Mobile-Pensacola market for more than seven years, before taking a year off and working in marketing.

Taren now calls WLOX home and is excited to be a part of the team.

Taren is a newlywed and loves spending time with her two furry children, Cash and Layla. She also can appreciate a good day at the pool.

If you have a story idea for Taren or just want to chat, drop her a line at tarenreed@wlox.com. While you’re online, be sure to follow Taren on Facebook and Twitter @TarenWLOX.