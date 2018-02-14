Ms. Audrey's southern kitchen serving up soul food made with love

Ms. Audrey's Southern Kitchen is in the Climb CDC Center in downtown Gulfport. She serves breakfast and lunch daily.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Audrey Duncan lives by the saying, "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life."

Duncan owns Ms. Audrey's Southern Kitchen in downtown Gulfport. Duncan has been a staple in south Mississippi for many years, known for her homemade southern cuisine.

“It's a joy to see people sit down and eat and say oh my gosh, this tastes like going to momma's house,” said Duncan. “When you prepare from your heart, you are preparing for yourself."

Duncan tastes pride in everything she makes, from the fried chicken to the macaroni and cheese.

“Soul food is just as simply as what it says. It's something that comes from within. I was talking about cooking from my heart. That's the same thing, you're cooking from your soul,” said Duncan.

Duncan has been cooking for as long as she can remember, starting in her mother's kitchen as a child.

“The little four-foot stool, I would get up on it. She would teach me to cook, and that's how it got into my heart,” said Duncan.

Duncan inherited her mother's ability to make people happy through her recipes.

“She always told me be the best of it and give it all that you have, and food has a way of winning people's hearts,” said Duncan.

Since moving to south Mississippi all those years ago, Ms. Audrey has worked in many different capacities as a cook, but doesn't refer to herself as a chef.

“There's a chef and there's a cook. A chef, they're doing things for presentation. They're doing things for a salary, but this is what I do from my heart,” said Duncan.

