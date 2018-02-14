Corrections officers caught with contraband in Greene County

Scheduled renovations at Esctawpa Upper Elementary School over the Mardi Gras break were halted after crews found signs of asbestos.More >>
Scheduled renovations at Esctawpa Upper Elementary School over the Mardi Gras break were halted after crews found signs of asbestos.More >>
Two corrections officers at the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Greene County are now facing charges after being caught with contraband during a shakedown.More >>
Two corrections officers at the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Greene County are now facing charges after being caught with contraband during a shakedown.More >>
Ash Wednesday may come after Fat Tuesday but in downtown Biloxi, it looked more like "Trash Wednesday" after the Mardi Gras parades this year. But it doesn't stay that way for long!More >>
Ash Wednesday may come after Fat Tuesday but in downtown Biloxi, it looked more like "Trash Wednesday" after the Mardi Gras parades this year. But it doesn't stay that way for long!More >>
The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.More >>
The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.More >>
It's not often that a fisherman will share the location of his "honey hole." But Fred Tucei has shared a lot in his 100 years - a lifetime of hard work, happy memories, and a passion for fishing that's still going strong.More >>
It's not often that a fisherman will share the location of his "honey hole." But Fred Tucei has shared a lot in his 100 years - a lifetime of hard work, happy memories, and a passion for fishing that's still going strong.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Officers with the Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a child who was struck by a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Officers with the Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a child who was struck by a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
A man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
A man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
The woman killed in a double shooting in Jefferson Davis County early Wednesday morning has been identified.More >>
The woman killed in a double shooting in Jefferson Davis County early Wednesday morning has been identified.More >>