School construction halted after signs of asbestos found

School officials say they are taking every safety precaution possible after signs of asbestos were found during renovations at an historic elementary school. (Source: Moss Point School District)

Scheduled renovations at Escatawpa Upper Elementary School over the Mardi Gras break were halted after crews found signs of asbestos.

No students or staff were in the building at the time. The construction was part of a renovation plan for the historic school.

According to Moss Point School District, the subcontractors identified signs of asbestos on the job site and reported it to the district's director of operations and maintenance supervisor, who immediately shut down the construction site, sealed off the dining hall, cleaned and sealed the glue pads in the

ceiling and contacted the architecture firm for further directions.

The district said they are now taking extreme safety precautions to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Students returned to school Wednesday following the two-day holiday. As a part of those safety precautions, school officials have relocated all meal preparation and services.

“This happened during Mardi Gras break, students or staff were not exposed to suspected asbestos. All asbestos encapsulation work associated with the project has been properly and completely sealed off and an air quality test has been taken," said superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent in a written statement.

"As an added precaution, the air quality testing will continue to go to a second lab to ensure the quality of air is safe for our students. Precautions and

relocation of students was an added measure to ensure that our staff and students are safe.”

The district's maintenance supervisor Darwin Bivins said: "Periodic surveillance of the schools is performed every 6 months to monitor the

condition changes of any materials that are known or presumed to contain asbestos. Periodic re-inspections of the schools are performed every 3 years to update the schools’ safety management plans."

