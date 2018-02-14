Fun on Tuesday, trash on Wednesday: Crews begin cleanup in Biloxi

Biloxi's public works crews were out Wednesday cleaning up the trash and debris left behind after Tuesday's parade. (Source: WLOX)

The party is over, but there was plenty left to do in downtown Biloxi Wednesday. It's the day after Mardi Gras, and the streets are practically repaved with debris from the good times rolling through downtown. But not for long.

Beads, food, water bottles and lots of other leftover party debris filled the gutters and roads -- evidence that an estimated 50,000 people had fun during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade on Fat Tuesday.

And that's where the city's public works crews come in. They were out bright and early Wednesday, picking up the trash and sweeping the streets, working hard to get everything back to normal once more. But not as early as James Wescovich from Ocean Springs. He hit the trash piles before the cleanup crews could get there.

"Just picking up some beads for next year, it's cheaper than buying them. Yesterday at the parade I was on a float and people were just knocking them down on the ground and not picking them up so I figured I would come out and pick a few up," said Wescovich.

Meanwhile, as the professionals got busy with their bead sweeping, others along the route were just trying to get home after a wild carnival season.

"Enjoyed Fat Tuesday. Been doing it all my life," said David Childers of Pascagoula while packing up his camper across from the Hard Rock Casino.

Childers said the day after isn't always one to look forward to, but he doesn't mind. "That's when everybody's going home. You're here alone. I'm out here, wife's packing up everything inside, but it don't take long," said Childers.

Tom Traynor of Ocean Springs has set up camp in the same spot near Childers for 18 years. He said it's usually the same story every year.

"There's always a hundred people that come to the party, but there's never anybody that shows up to clean up, so there's always two of us left to clean up. We've been at it since six this morning and I don't know what time it is now, but it's been a while," said Traynor.

But it's an experience that he said is worth it every time.

"I'd do it 10 times over to see my buddies," he said.

But the party hosts aren't completely alone. It'll take the city's public works crews the entire day to clean up the mess that was left behind, even though they started well before the sun came up.

