WLOX Editorial: BP settlement money belongs in South Mississippi

Here's the latest on the money coming to the state of Mississippi from BP because of the oil disaster. It's the same as before. People who don't live anywhere near the coast want a chunk of the money.

The coast counties took the hit from the BP Oil disaster of 2010 and $750 million is headed to the state from BP over the next 15 years. One of the plans at the state legislative level is to create 11 districts around the state to share the money. No plan yet on how much that sharing will be.

Coast business and government leaders are working hard and questioning this proposal. We think it's just a bad idea and will end up with the coast suffering from a major money grab by the rest of the state of money that clearly belongs here.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

