WLOX Editorial: Beachfront properties symbolize our region

More than a dozen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi coast line, there are still plenty of empty lots where homes once stood. But it is good to see recent new home construction along the coast.

But far too many lots remain vacant. The city of Long Beach is considering restoring tax abatements that just expired. We think this is a good idea to attract commercial and residential development along the beachfront with the tax benefit.

Gulfport and some other cities have similar programs. The beachfront properties symbolize our region. Local governments should be doing what they can to make that symbol attractive and enticing for locals and visitors alike. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.