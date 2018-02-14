Man convicted of capital murder in Ole Miss student's death

The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.More >>
It's not often that a fisherman will share the location of his "honey hole." But Fred Tucei has shared a lot in his 100 years - a lifetime of hard work, happy memories, and a passion for fishing that's still going strong.More >>
Biloxi's wide array of restaurants and dining options have landed it at the top of OpenTable's list of most romantic cities in America.More >>
Thousands of excited revelers lined the streets of downtown Gulfport for their final hurrah of the 2018 Carnival season.More >>
In the days before the romantic occasion, florists like Rose's on Pass Road are up to their eyeballs in flowers.More >>
Investigators on Johns Island are going door to door to talk to neighbors in the search for a 4-year-old Johns Island girl who disappeared Tuesday night.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Paxton's widow, Louise, and children, James and Lydia, brought the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
