Man convicted of capital murder in Ole Miss student's death

Steven Wilbanks has been found guilty of the shooting death of Ole MIss student Zach McClendon. (Source: WMC)

Zach McClendon of Gulfport was shot to death in December 2013 while he was a student at Ole Miss. (Source: WLOX)

The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.

The Oxford Eagle reports Steven "Matt" Wilbanks was found guilty by a 12-person jury Tuesday for the slaying of Zacharias Hercules McClendon. The state says Wilbanks, along with Joseph Lyons and Derrick Boone, entered McClendon's apartment on Dec. 18, 2013, and shot him in the back of the head with a 16-gauge shotgun while McClendon was washing dishes.

In an audio clip played on Monday, Wilbanks admits to shooting McClendon with the gun he bought at a Hattiesburg gun show for $8 so he could steal from McClendon.

Lyons and Boone have already pleaded guilty under a deal that gave them life sentences. Court will reconvene Wednesday morning to sentence Wilbanks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.