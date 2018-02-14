South State Soccer Playoffs: Long Beach girls win a thriller & other scores

The Long Beach Lady Bearcats soccer team has been rolling under the win column all season long. Head coach Neil Scott watched his team jump out to a 2-0 lead over Hattiesburg on the road Tuesday night in the 5A South State championship game.

With two-minutes remaining, the Lady Tigers caught fire and scored two goals to tie the game, the last one on a kick off the foot of Taytum Terrell. Momentum was on the side of Hattiesburg.

It may have looked that way, but the Lady Bearcats have an explosive weapon by the name of Maddie Beets. The senior wasn't going to let this game slip into overtime. Beets delivered the game winning goal with 30 seconds remaining and the celebration was underway.

Long Beach (20-0-1) punched a ticket to the 5A State title game and will clash with Germantown 4 p.m. Saturday at Brandon High School.

Bearcats Athletic Director Forrest Williams is celebrating two big wins on Tuesday. The Long Beach boys team captured the Class 5A South State soccer title with a convincing 3-0 win over West Jones on the road. The Bearcats hookup with Saltillo 6 p.m. in the 5A Boys championship game at Brandon High School.

The Bay High Lady Tigers traveled to Florence and the home standing Lady Eagles prevailed 2-0 to win the 4A South State title.

OLA dropped a heart-breaker to Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg 3-2 in the girls 1A-2A-3A South State championship. Sacred Heart also claimed the boys title by slipping past Resurrection 1-0.

Gulfport, St. Stanislaus, and Pass Christian have a chance to advance to the state finals on Wednesday. The Admirals entertain Oak Grove 7 p.m. at The Herb in the 6A South State boys championship game. Over in the Bay, the St. Stanislaus Rockachaws battle Region 7-4A foe Pass Christian. The two coast teams met twice during the regular season and the Rockachaws prevailed both times. St. Stanislaus won the first meeting 3-2 on PK's and the Rockachaws won the second clash 4-0.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.