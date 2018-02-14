Pass Christian Lady Pirates basketball team is family oriented

Lady Pirates head coach Greta Ainsworth has built a winning tradition in the Pass. The 2017-18 season has resulted in 20 wins in 28 games. Pass Christian is ready to make a championship run in the Class 4A playoffs.

You may hear some teams say the reason for their success is because they play like a family. In Pass Christian's case, most of the girls are related. The team is family.

Pass Christian senior Tori Williams said, "Half are related. So, I mean through the blood lines and stuff I feel we all got it together."

Team play is the name of the game.

"The whole team can come off the bench and score, "said Lady Pirates junior Cayla Obillo. "We just don't have one main person that can score."

Coach Ainsworth backs up those family atmosphere claims.

"They step on the floor as a family. they play as a family., "said Coach Ainsworth. "Whether they are on the floor or off the floor, they support one another. This is probably the closest knit girls I have ever coached."

The Lady Pirates are also playing for assistant coach Breanna Halley. She's the 26-year-old daughter of head coach Ainsworth. Halley is fighting a gallant battle with cancer.

