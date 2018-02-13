Krewe of Gemini night parade wraps up 2018 Mississippi Mardi Gras

Thousands of excited revelers lined the streets of downtown Gulfport for their final hurrah of the 2018 Carnival season. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Thousands of excited revelers lined the streets of downtown Gulfport for their final hurrah of the 2018 Carnival season.

The Krewe of Gemini night parade is a family tradition for many parade goers.

This year's Queen Leda and King Jupiter were SJ and Sylvia Marenga they greeted the krewe from the reviewing stand in front of city hall, while last year's king and queen rode atop the royal floats. Dana Dazet who is Queen Leda the 48th, is a New Orleans native but has strong ties to Gulfport.

“It's so much fun to be here, to have all of your friends and family around. Don't get me wrong, Mardi Gras is big glitz and glam in New Orleans, but here in Gulfport it's amazing and so much fun,” said Dazet.

Jana Montgomery makes the parade a family affair every year.

“It's a family fun event and, it's one of the lighter safer parades and close to home,” said Montgomery.

Some of the youngest revelers were taking it all in for the first time. “We're going to definitely try to get him out of the way of those beads flying,” said Heather Clifton.

We talked with some parade goers about their favorite throws, and we found out their strategies when it comes to getting the good stuff.

“I hide all of them so they don't think I have any,” said one parade goer.

Beautiful weather brought out a big crowd. Krewe members did their best to throw as much as they could as fast as they could, hoping to make sure everyone went home happy. Next year, Gemini celebrates their 50th year.

Krewe members say preparations are already underway to make it the biggest and best year yet.

