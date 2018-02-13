Biloxi named most romantic city for dining in U.S.

Biloxi's wide array of restaurants and dining options have landed it at the top of OpenTable's list of most romantic cities in America. (Photo Source: Pixabay)

OpenTable, a popular restaurant review and reservation site, created an index of the "25 Most Romantic Cities" in early February.

Birmingham, AL comes second to Biloxi on the list, followed by Virginia Beach, VA and Oklahoma City, OK.

To identify the ranking of cities where romantic dining is inherently part of the culture, calculations were made using three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated "romantic" according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine's Day in 2017.

“From cozy seaside settings such as Carmel to hip urban locales like Brooklyn, this year’s standout cities and their dining scenes are attracting diners and inspiring romance,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer for OpenTable.

She added, “These breakout romantic dining destinations are staking their claims as hot spots for couples who celebrate their relationship with enchanting restaurant experiences on Valentine’s Dayand every day.”

The following cities, listed in order, comprise the 25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2018. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/25-most-romantic-cities-in-america-for-2018/.

25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2018

Biloxi, Mississippi Birmingham, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Baton Rouge, Louisiana Providence, Rhode Island Reno, Nevada Carmel, California Memphis, Tennessee Savannah, Georgia Milwaukee, Wisconsin Louisville, Kentucky San Antonio, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Omaha, Nebraska Santa Barbara, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Detroit, Michigan Charleston, South Carolina Brooklyn, New York Buffalo, New York Raleigh, North Carolina

