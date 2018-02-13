Bay St. Louis Mardi Gras returns to Krewe of Real People

The Krewe of Real People - The Next Generation rolled through the streets of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. Crowds lined up on the waterfront to catch all the beads. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Krewe of Real People - The Next Generation rolled through the streets of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday. Crowds lined up on the waterfront to catch all the beads.

For the last several years, the Mardi Gras day parade in Bay St. Louis was called the Krewe of Diamonds. This year the name changed back to what it was for many years before, The Krewe of Real People.

As the name suggests, this parade was all about celebrating the people who make Bay St. Louis the community it is.

"It's not really about outside influences. It's people that were born and raised here and have a vested interest in this community," said Krewe of Real People King Rickey Lewis. "We are real people."

Rickey and Lauren Lewis served as King and Queen for the parade.

Krewe of Real People rolling in @BayStLouisMS. pic.twitter.com/HDK49yuktL — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) February 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.