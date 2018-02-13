Florists, bakeries swamped with orders day before Valentine's Day

"Rose's" flower shop expected to send out hundreds of orders on Valentine's day. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Local business owners were swamped with orders as customers made plans for Valentine's Day.

In the days before the romantic occasion, florists like Rose's on Pass Road are up to their eyeballs in flowers.

"Roses. All different color Roses," said Rose's arranger Bruce Berry. "There's been a few that don't want roses, so they'd rather go with tulips. Just a variety of flowers."

Rose's employees say they've ordered so many flowers ahead of Valentine's Day, overflow is being kept in a container outside.

They are expected to send out hundreds of orders on the big day.

No one said love was cheap. Americans are expected to spend billions on February 14.

The National Retail Federation estimates that breaks down to about $145 per person, up $7 from last year.

The Edible Arrangements on Lamey Bridge Road said a fair share of that money is being spent with them. "So far I would say almost 300, and it's not even Valentine's Day yet," said Andrea Rios, who handles customer service at Edible Arrangements.

"Right now we have like three people going to get fruits, and we just got delivery like an hour ago," said Rain Mabanta. He said he dips and swizzles the fruits.

They're most popular arrangement has heart-shaped pineapples. You can even get balloons that look like chocolate covered strawberries.

Love is definitely in the air, so when cupid's arrow hits you, it hits your wallet too.

